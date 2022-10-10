【G-Times News】The Covid Vaccine Crisis Made By The Chinese Communist Party Puts Mankind In Face Of Annihilation

https://gnews.org/post/p1ugw4f4b

Miles Guo stated in a Gettr Broadcast on October 4th that the scientists of the New Federal State of China (NFSC) have demonstrated with the current COVID vaccine disaster that China’s population will not be able to surpass 400 million in the next 20 to 30 years and that the COVID vaccine disaster has almost completely ruined the entire nation

