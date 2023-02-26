Foundation For the Antichrist-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-FEB 26 2023

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The Beast of Revelation 13 Is the Antichrist of the End Times Although Antichrists Have Been In All Ages. Agenda 2030, Mentioned by the Prime Minister of Hungary, Lays Out the Blueprint For World Government and Tyranny - Which Neatly Fulfills Prophecy Laid Out in the Bible. All This Leads to the Second Coming of Christ, but It Is Not Fixed in Time: It Is Conditional and Only the Father Knows When. It Is Blatantly Apparent That Preparations Are Being Set, So Be Ready For Our Lord's Return.