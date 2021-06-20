© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's 'shocking and embarrassing' the US has a president who 'forgets what he's saying'
Follow
0
Share
Report
360 views • June 20, 2021
Sky News host Sharri Markson says it is "just so shocking" and embarrassing that the United States has a president who forgets what he's saying and "can't get through a sentence".
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.