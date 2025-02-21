Karen Kingston with Dr. Ana Mihalcea – Conversation on DOGE, AI and the Transhumanist Agenda

In this episode, Karen and Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD discuss the recent DOGE initiative and the concern the data breach of social security data by AI could pose. The Transhumanist Agenda is to harvest as much data about each individual to build the metaverse digital twin. Karen discusses recent biotechnology industry events in relation to this concerning biodigital convergence push. This information is crucial for all to understand as the technocratic takeover of humanity continues.

Karen Kingston is a med-legal advisor and biotech analyst with 25 years’ experience. Her clients have included Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, ThermoFisher Scientific, Allergan, Medtronic and other industry titans. As an analyst, she has worked both with start-ups, as well as corporate venture capital firms, including Johnson & Johnson Development Corp. Miss Kingston internationally recognized as an expert on the harmful biological effects caused by mRNA and other engineered nanoparticle technology.

Karen’s scientific and med-legal analysis is being used by government officials and legal experts around the globe.