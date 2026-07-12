Evil Feasts on MInd of Mankind...You ALL Deserve It Ignorant Cowards

POWERFUL LIVE STREAM JULY 2ND 2026 AGAIN EXPOSING MASSIVE TRUTH

What is it going to take for people to pull their heads out of their asses?

Christopher James lays out simply again enormous truths to wake mankind.





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MANKIND IS FAILING... WE ARE NOW IS A VERY DARK ABYSS SUBMERSED IN EVIL





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