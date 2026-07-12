BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Evil Feasts on MInd of Mankind...You ALL Deserve It Ignorant Cowards
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
2375 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • Today

POWERFUL LIVE STREAM JULY 2ND 2026 AGAIN EXPOSING MASSIVE TRUTH

What is it going to take for people to pull their heads out of their asses?

Christopher James lays out simply again enormous truths to wake mankind.


SHARE SHARE SHARE RE UPLOAD RE UPLOAD TO EVERY MESSAGE BOARD/WEBSITES.

MANKIND IS FAILING... WE ARE NOW IS A VERY DARK ABYSS SUBMERSED IN EVIL


To free your mind body and soul from forever chemicals GET MASTERPEACE!


MasterPeace remains the worlds greatest discovery and product to restore your health removing all forever chemicals naturally.


Protect your friends and family from the poisons being injected into our foods, water and air mankind is under massive attack across the board... MASTERPEACE...is one amazing naturally product proving its power to help restore our bodies to it's natural state at the cellular level PROVEN like no other product in the world and also under attack so the people are not told...


MasterPeace is the most amazing discovery in last 100 years it is removing naturally epic levels of forever chemicals in all our bodies while also removing MAC addresses injected via vaccinations worldwide... this allows this evil to get control of your body and why everyone must view and see the evidence VERIFIED on MasterPeace.


Protect yourself and your family and friends prepare massive chaos is upon our world learn the power of knowledge time is not on our side as supply chains breaking down worldwide.


MASTERPEACE is a game changer for our world and also under attack get it as it is a $1 a day to get and keep the forever chemicals out of our bodies and our brains from being compromised against the attacks that are occurring now thru food, water and our air.


To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU


MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html


MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf


Relax Saunas Canada is the most amazing sauna in world RESEARCH IT and learn why .

See my interview here... https://www.bitchute.com/video/112Xg0ted43z


Here is my link https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN to get best price anywhere!!!


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Alternate platforms...


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AWarriorCalls:3

Keywords
deathevilgenocide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold Price Drop Driven by Stop-Loss Liquidation, Not Fundamentals, UBS Says

Gold Price Drop Driven by Stop-Loss Liquidation, Not Fundamentals, UBS Says

Sterling Ashworth
Chinese Authority Warns of Intellectual Property Theft via Anthropic&#8217;s Claude AI

Chinese Authority Warns of Intellectual Property Theft via Anthropic’s Claude AI

Douglas Harrington
The Doomsday Decentralization: Surviving the collapse of finance, food and power

The Doomsday Decentralization: Surviving the collapse of finance, food and power

Belle Carter
Turkey and Iraq Extend Key Pipeline Agreement as Export Route Remains Critical

Turkey and Iraq Extend Key Pipeline Agreement as Export Route Remains Critical

Garrison Vance
News Outlets Seek Sanctions Against OpenAI in Copyright Dispute

News Outlets Seek Sanctions Against OpenAI in Copyright Dispute

Chase Codewell
Exercise Linked to Increased Irisin, Metabolic Improvements in Adults With Overweight or Obesity

Exercise Linked to Increased Irisin, Metabolic Improvements in Adults With Overweight or Obesity

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy