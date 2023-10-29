Create New Account
Rebunked #136 | Stop The WHO Amendments | James Roguski
Published 19 hours ago

REBUNKED with Scott Armstrong


Streamed on:Oct 27, 5:00 pm EDT
Podcastsrebunkedrebunked newsscott armstrongjames roguskiworld health organizationcovid

Joining me once again is activist and journalist James Roguski, who is working hard to create awareness and help stop the impending World Health Organization Amendment which will strip away human freedom all over the world if it is put into effect. Please support James' Substack and spread the word about this topic:

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/an-open-letter-to-world-leaders

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jamesroguski

