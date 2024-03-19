Quo Vadis





March 18, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Medjugorje Message to Mirjana for March 18, 2024.





Thank you!





Our Lady's message of March 18 through to visionary Mirjana follows here:.





Dear Children, by God's merciful love I am with you.





And that's why, as a mother, I invite you to believe in love,





Love that is communion with my Son.





With Love, you help others to open their hearts to know my Son and to love Him.





My Children, love makes my Son illuminate your hearts with his grace, grow in you and give you peace.





My children, if you live love, if you live my Son, you wil have peace and you will be happy.





There is victory in love.





Thank you!





Our Lady's also gave a message to Mirjana on last March 18, 2023.





That message of Our Lady follows here:





Dear children, I invite you to get to know my Son better through prayer and charity.





That pure and open hearts learn to listen.





To listen to what my Son tells you in order to see spiritually.





That as one people of God, in communion with my Son, you witness the truth with your life.





Pray, my children, that together with my Son you can bring only peace, joy and love to all your brothers and sisters.





I am with you and I bless you with a mother's blessing.





Many have wondered what the significance of March 18 is about Mirjana’s annual apparition.





The visionary Mirjana has said the date is related to the ten ‘secrets’ given to her by Our Lady, and when these are announced the world will understand why Our Lady chose this date.





She married Marco Soldo, nephew of Father Slavko Barbaric, on September 16, 1989, whom she had known since childhood.





The couple has 2 daughters and continue to live in the village of Medjugorje.





The first visionary to receive the tenth and last secret, Mirjana will also have a key role when the time of the secrets draws close.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZMc74s1nGw