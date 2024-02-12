Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian Troops Blow Up Thousands of Russian Tanks

US Military News
Feb 11, 2024
In today's video, we'll be analyzing compelling footage capturing a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
This footage, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows a Ukrainian drone targeting and destroying a Russian tank with precision. As tensions continue to escalate in the region, this incident sheds light on the evolving tactics and technology being employed in modern warfare.
Note: Thumbnails are for illustration purposes only
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0W5Ho5wPDc
