Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian Troops Blow Up Thousands of Russian Tanks
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

US Military News


Feb 11, 2024


In today's video, we'll be analyzing compelling footage capturing a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.


This footage, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows a Ukrainian drone targeting and destroying a Russian tank with precision. As tensions continue to escalate in the region, this incident sheds light on the evolving tactics and technology being employed in modern warfare.


Note: Thumbnails are for illustration purposes only


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0W5Ho5wPDc

