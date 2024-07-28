At the Kharkov airfield, camouflaged positions of the Skala-M air traffic control radar and the ATSR-33S air traffic control radar , used to detect Russian air and ground objects, were discovered.

The crew of the Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces sent two gifts in the form of Kh-35 guided missiles, completely destroying the ATSR-33S radar station and damaging the Skala-M.