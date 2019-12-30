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A Hidden Heritage - Generations Scattered with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon
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74 views • December 30, 2019
Dr. Pidgeon discusses the history of Israel, specifically the Tribe of Dan. This topic will branch out into various groups and the lost heritage of the tribes of Israel. What are the influences they have had on history?
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