Henry Kissinger Has Fallen Victim to Russian Pranksters Posing as Zelensky
Pranksters pretending to be Zelensky: "Who do you think is guilty of the Nord Stream explosion?"

Henry Kissinger after a long pause: "I thought you were."

Source @Real World News

Keywords
henry kissingerreptilenordstream 2russian pranksters

