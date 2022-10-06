How to make Zucchini Fries

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During this video you can watch us make Zucchini Fries, These tasty little fries are a great alternative that is healthy. If you like this video please leave a like, subscribe to our channel, comment down below, share this video with your friends and family, Also PLEASE leave a donation, anything helps!