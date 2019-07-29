Baltimore Residents Have A Message For Elijah Cummings - 1587-6P

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The left, the mainstream media, and every virtue-signaling celebrity has quickly jumped on the bandwagon to support Rep. Elijah Cummings following President Trump's "racist" tweets yesterday about the desperately terrible state of the congressman's district. However, despite tears and furore, none on the left is actually denying Trump's facts - merely distracting with rage that #OrangeManBad. But Trump would not let it go, doubling down this morning on Twitter.
E-Militia Article: Baltimore Residents Have A Message For Elijah Cummings http://ow.ly/Gx8D30peAKh