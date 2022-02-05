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DAVID ICKE - HUMANITY WAKES UP TO THE COVID TYRANNY
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40 views • February 05, 2022
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
David talks about the trucker freedom convoy in Canada. And how humanity is finally waking up to the covid tyranny. While government is on the run..
Have you heard of the emerging theory of what viruses might be: Are you absolutely certain that Covid-19 is contagious or even real? How confident are you in the results from the PCR test? Is there something in the back of your mind telling you maybe this pandemic is not what we are being told? And that the vaccines may not be as safe as they claim!!!
David talks about the trucker freedom convoy in Canada. And how humanity is finally waking up to the covid tyranny. While government is on the run..
Have you heard of the emerging theory of what viruses might be: Are you absolutely certain that Covid-19 is contagious or even real? How confident are you in the results from the PCR test? Is there something in the back of your mind telling you maybe this pandemic is not what we are being told? And that the vaccines may not be as safe as they claim!!!
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