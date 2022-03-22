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Prayer of Donbass Children
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61 views • March 22, 2022
"Ukraine started the war in the Donbass back in 2014. Russia came in to decisively cease the genocide. The denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine must be completed. Video is compiled from footage of shelling and bombing of peaceful towns in Donbass by Ukrainian army since 2014 up to now (March 2022)."
- Essence of Time International
- Essence of Time International
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