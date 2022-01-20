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The Zero Point ~ Jan. 20, 2022 ~ WW3: Another Layer
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43 views • January 20, 2022
All roads lead to now.
Timestamps:
Intro + Through the TX Mountain Cedar Fog
Snowmageddon 2.0 2:03
A Portal? 4:57
A "god" (little g) 6:06
It Takes Power/5G 11:46
So, What's the big deal? 15:06
Another Layer 16:11
The Bright Side 19:18
Links ~
CERN
https://genevasolutions.news/science-tech/cern-s-large-hadron-collider-to-restart-in-february
(Satanic) Opening Ceremonies https://youtu.be/zW5gklIKcDg
5G
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/airlines-biden-delay-5g-rollout-aviation-crisis/
Graphene Covid Kill Shots
https://www.globalresearch.ca/graphene-covid-kill-shots-let-evidence-speak-itself/5763418
God Bless You!
For additional information and updates 👉 http://alexaperson.com
CONNECT
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Copyright
© 2022 Alexa Person
Social media sharing is encouraged with the implicit understanding that content is preserved in its entirety, unaltered, and copyright and/or attribution to author is explicitly included. Please contact the author for additional copyright permissions.
Timestamps:
Intro + Through the TX Mountain Cedar Fog
Snowmageddon 2.0 2:03
A Portal? 4:57
A "god" (little g) 6:06
It Takes Power/5G 11:46
So, What's the big deal? 15:06
Another Layer 16:11
The Bright Side 19:18
Links ~
CERN
https://genevasolutions.news/science-tech/cern-s-large-hadron-collider-to-restart-in-february
(Satanic) Opening Ceremonies https://youtu.be/zW5gklIKcDg
5G
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/airlines-biden-delay-5g-rollout-aviation-crisis/
Graphene Covid Kill Shots
https://www.globalresearch.ca/graphene-covid-kill-shots-let-evidence-speak-itself/5763418
God Bless You!
For additional information and updates 👉 http://alexaperson.com
CONNECT
🔹 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AlexaPerson
🔹 StarSeed Portal: http://alexaperson.com
Backup Channels:
🔹 Gab: https://gab.com/alexaperson
🔹 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/alexaperson/
Copyright
© 2022 Alexa Person
Social media sharing is encouraged with the implicit understanding that content is preserved in its entirety, unaltered, and copyright and/or attribution to author is explicitly included. Please contact the author for additional copyright permissions.
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