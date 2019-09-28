© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China Deploys Super AI Face Scanner
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • September 28, 2019
A new camera with a resolution five times more detailed than the human eye, able to monitor thousands of people in real time and identify individual faces has been unveiled by Chinese scientists, prompting renewed fears about mass surveillance.
Let Big Tech and the corporate media know they are powerless in stopping the spread of truth by visiting the Infowars Store now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xmsxo&utm_campaign=VidTextLinks&utm_source=Video&utm_medium=Link&utm_content=BigTech
Let Big Tech and the corporate media know they are powerless in stopping the spread of truth by visiting the Infowars Store now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xmsxo&utm_campaign=VidTextLinks&utm_source=Video&utm_medium=Link&utm_content=BigTech
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.