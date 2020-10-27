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China’s pushed New Sanctions against American defense companies!! THIS IS WAR!!
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98 views • October 27, 2020
On Monday afternoon, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Beijing would be placing sanctions on a number of US firms and linked individuals over arms sales to Taiwan, with Washington having approved a record sale worth around $5 billion to the island the previous week.
The listed companies included Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense and Raytheon, striking at the heart of what is often referred to as ‘America’s Military Industrial Complex’. However, what the specific measures mean, how they will be implemented and what their impact might be remains to be seen.
At first glance, these sanctions look symbolic; such military firms do not pursue business in China, and do not have market traction in America. One exception is Boeing’s civilian wing, which stated in an email it was still committed to the Chinese market.
Here is the link:
China’s new sanctions against American defense companies have the potential to cause major damage to the US military
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/504581-china-sanctions-us-taiwan/
The listed companies included Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense and Raytheon, striking at the heart of what is often referred to as ‘America’s Military Industrial Complex’. However, what the specific measures mean, how they will be implemented and what their impact might be remains to be seen.
At first glance, these sanctions look symbolic; such military firms do not pursue business in China, and do not have market traction in America. One exception is Boeing’s civilian wing, which stated in an email it was still committed to the Chinese market.
Here is the link:
China’s new sanctions against American defense companies have the potential to cause major damage to the US military
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/504581-china-sanctions-us-taiwan/
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