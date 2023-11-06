⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (6 Nov 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(6 November 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces units supported by aviation and artillery repelled six enemy attacks near Timkovka and Zagoruikovka (Kharkov region). The enemy losses were up to 135 servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three pickup trucks.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery launched attacks at manpower and hardware of AFU 24th, 47th mechanised brigades close to Rozovka and Petrovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic). Up to 100 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer were destroyed.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled two enemy attacks and inflicted fire damage on AFU manpower and hardware near Kurdyumovka, Andreevka, and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy has lost up to 220 Ukrainian personnel, as well as two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, helicoptes, and artillery inflicted fire damage on clusters of manpower of AFU 79th air assault and 128th territorial defence brigades near Novomikhailovka and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy's losses totalled up to 115 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, as well as two motor vehicles.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled one attack of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region), and inflicted fire damage on AFU 33rd, 118th mechanised, 82nd air assault brigades' units close to Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region). The enemy losses were up to 160 Ukrainian servicemen, three motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system.

◽️ In Kherson direction, five enemy attempts to land on the left bank of the Dnepr were thwarted by fire.

The enemy has lost up to 130 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded and three motor vehicles. One U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one D-20 howitzer, and three D-30 howitzers were hit during the counter-battery warfare.

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 117 areas during the day.

Russian air defence forces intercepted two HIMARS MLRS projectiles. Moreover, 23 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Svatovo, Kremennaya, Krivosheyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Kurdyumovka, Vasilyevka, Kamenka (Donetsk People's Republic), Tokmak, Energodar, and Pologi (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 525 airplanes and 254 helicopters, 8,669 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 13,216 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,182 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,995 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 15,028 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



