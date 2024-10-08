Russia Showed Footage of the Destruction of NATO Ship In ODESSA┃RUS Army Captured 'ZOLOTAYA NIVA'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meanwhile, on the night of October 7, the Russian Armed Forces launched another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. This time, such regions of Ukraine as Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kiev, Khmelnytskyi, and Odessa were subjected to a massive missile attack. So, in the Kharkiv region, in the northern part of the city of Kharkiv, Russian ballistic missiles hit and destroyed a military facility where Ukrainian and NATO military engineers repaired damaged heavy equipment................................................................................. *****************************************************
