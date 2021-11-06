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Funeral Director: I just see the dead babies in the fridges (full interview)
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472 views • November 06, 2021
November 3rd, 2021 : https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:f/funeral-director-babies:c
Resistance GB : https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:f
@ResistanceGB
Original description:
A funeral director speaks about his experience throughout the so-called pandemic and what he's been seeing in the morgues in recent times.
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Resistance GB : https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:f
@ResistanceGB
Original description:
A funeral director speaks about his experience throughout the so-called pandemic and what he's been seeing in the morgues in recent times.
Thanks for watching the video. If you'd like to show your support - please like and share, and feel free to leave your comments. Subscribe for more content, uploaded regularly - and hit the notification bell to be informed when new videos release.
We survive off of your donations. Fancy helping to support us to keep going?
All options: https://www.resistancegb.org/donate/
Subscribestar (support monthly from less than £1 a week): https://www.subscribestar.com/resistance-gb
Paypal (best for larger donations): https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/resistanceGB
Buymeacoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/resistancegb
https://ResistanceGB.org
https://linktr.ee/resistancegb
Alt-media:
Odysee (full catalogue): https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ResistanceGB:f
Rumble (livestream archive): https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceGB
Telegram (news. updates & chat): https://t.me/ResistanceGB
& https://t.me/ResistanceGBchat
Instagram:
www.instagram.com/resistance_gb
Bitchute (mostly YouTube Mirrors but occasional exclusives):
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xsf2RW7nIuOz/
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