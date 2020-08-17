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WARNING: The C0RONA-CON KlLL Grid Is ACTIVE!!
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137 views • August 17, 2020
Apologies for the poor audio quality ladies & gentlemen!
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" Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible. "
~ Bertrand Russel
Support my work by donation: http://www.PayPal.Me/SacredSerpent
Patreon: http://www.Patreon.com/SacredSerpent
Shop my Amazon store: http://www.Amazon.com/Shop/SacredSerpent
" Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible. "
~ Bertrand Russel
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