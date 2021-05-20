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Nyla Nguyen's Report on the Activation of 5G in India
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80 views • May 20, 2021
Nyla Nguyen's latest report on the roll out and activation of 5G 60 GHz towers in India, the "flu-like" symptoms this is causing in the local population, and how 5G is disrupting the intake of oxygen into the human body, causing people to fall over from suffocation. The fake news media is of course describing this as another "coronavirus outbreak."
Please refer to her 3D to 5D Consciousness channel on UGE Tube and see also:
https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/04-2021
Please refer to her 3D to 5D Consciousness channel on UGE Tube and see also:
https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/04-2021
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