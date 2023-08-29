Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CDC boss answers questions you all have been asking
channel image
The Prisoner
8709 Subscribers
Shop now
476 views
Published 19 hours ago

https://t.me/ChestyP/1066

CDC Director Mandy Cohen calls for Americans to receive annual COVID-19 booster shots.
https://oversight.houseDOTgov/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/2023.08.02-BRW-Letter-to-CDC-Re.-Annual-Booster.pdf

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
cdccohenmandy cohen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket