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Remember These Names & Faces: The Council on Foreign Relations Membership Roster
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61 views • January 31, 2020
Wikipedia Link - Current CFR Members 2020: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Members_of_the_Council_on_Foreign_Relations
I made this video in 2013 and needs updated. Some are listed twice due to them holding one or more types of CFR memberships. However, they're ALL New World Order Rothschild Masonic Degenerates aiming for the same Luciferian goals.
There are two types of Council on Foreign Relations membership: life, and term membership, which lasts for five years and is available to those between the ages of 30 and 36 at the time of their application. Only U.S. citizens (native born or naturalized) and permanent residents who have applied for U.S. citizenship are eligible. A candidate for life membership must be nominated in writing by one Council member and seconded by a minimum of three others (strongly encouraged to be other CFR members).
Corporate membership (250 in total) is divided into three levels: "Founders" ($100,000), "President’s Circle" ($60,000), and "Affiliates" ($30,000). All corporate executive members have opportunities to hear distinguished speakers, such as overseas presidents and prime ministers, chairmen and CEOs of multinational corporations, and US officials and Congressmen. President’s Circle and Founders are also entitled to other benefits, including attendance at small, private dinners or receptions with senior American officials and world leaders.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
I made this video in 2013 and needs updated. Some are listed twice due to them holding one or more types of CFR memberships. However, they're ALL New World Order Rothschild Masonic Degenerates aiming for the same Luciferian goals.
There are two types of Council on Foreign Relations membership: life, and term membership, which lasts for five years and is available to those between the ages of 30 and 36 at the time of their application. Only U.S. citizens (native born or naturalized) and permanent residents who have applied for U.S. citizenship are eligible. A candidate for life membership must be nominated in writing by one Council member and seconded by a minimum of three others (strongly encouraged to be other CFR members).
Corporate membership (250 in total) is divided into three levels: "Founders" ($100,000), "President’s Circle" ($60,000), and "Affiliates" ($30,000). All corporate executive members have opportunities to hear distinguished speakers, such as overseas presidents and prime ministers, chairmen and CEOs of multinational corporations, and US officials and Congressmen. President’s Circle and Founders are also entitled to other benefits, including attendance at small, private dinners or receptions with senior American officials and world leaders.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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