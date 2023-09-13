Create New Account
MAKE IT DOUBLE! Satellite Image Shows TWO HURRICANES in the Atlantic
High Hopes
Breitbart


Sep 13, 2023


Double Trouble... Satellite images show two hurricanes churning in the Atlantic, Hurricane Lee near the Caribbean and Hurricane Margo in the central Atlantic. Prayers for any who may be in their paths.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/kEdEfEWoQvE/

