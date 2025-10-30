DARWINISM: PAUL IS DEAD EXPECTEDLY!

People tried to warn Paul but he believed everything NPR told him, and effectively blocked all the good information out. That seems to be the best strategy when you implement a culling policy.

Sources

https://m.facebook.com/paul.budzynski/

https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-griffins-college-fund-in-pauls-honor

My comment

https://m.facebook.com/temccann/posts/as-many-of-you-may-have-heard-yesterday-of-the-sudden-passing-our-my-very-good-f/10164569816408836/

Jessica

https://m.facebook.com/jessica.a.brown1/posts/it-is-with-shock-and-disbelief-i-share-the-news-that-my-older-brother-paul-budzy/10237301522864846/

Music: Electric Light Orchestra - It's Over, The Beatles - A Day in the Life

Movie clip: The Mummy

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

And here's me on Rumble!

https://rumble.com/user/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report