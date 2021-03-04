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CNN anchor Chris Cuomo owes Americans 'an apology'
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30 views • March 04, 2021
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo needs to apologise to Americans for "cracking jokes" with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo amid the nursing home scandal in his state, says Democratic New York assemblyman Ron Kim.
Kim is of the governor's top Democrat critics and said he felt "gaslit" seeing the younger Cuomo conduct light-hearted interviews of his brother while his state was ravaged by COVID-19.
Kim is of the governor's top Democrat critics and said he felt "gaslit" seeing the younger Cuomo conduct light-hearted interviews of his brother while his state was ravaged by COVID-19.
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