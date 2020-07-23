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2011 Dale Farm - Ethnic Cleansing in the UK - White Genocide Agenda
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39 views • July 23, 2020
In 2011 I, Ken O'Keefe, an Irish Celt 'world citizen' Gypsy myself, lived on Dale Farm in Essex, with the Irish Gypsy Community. With over 90 families in this community I witnessed the literal, "legal", Ethnic Cleansing in the UK of these families (my Irish family). It is as if they they are dogs, Goy, as if we Irish are indeed the "White Niggers of Europe" in the eyes of the 'English establishment'.
No Black's
No Dogs
No Irish
No people have known worse oppression than the Gypsies of the world, this documentary series was my way of exposing this 21st Century reality.
Signed,
Ken O'Keefe/KOK69
No Black's
No Dogs
No Irish
No people have known worse oppression than the Gypsies of the world, this documentary series was my way of exposing this 21st Century reality.
Signed,
Ken O'Keefe/KOK69
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