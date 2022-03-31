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Hügo Krüger: COVID19 Fraud Uses the Same HIV/AIDS Fraud Playbook, The Cure is the Disease
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65 views • March 31, 2022
South African civil and nuclear engineer Hügo Krüger discusses the HIV/AIDS fraud and how the COVID19 fraud is carried out using essentially the same playbook. People were tested for HIV using fraudulent false-positive testing, given toxic drugs such as AZT, and then many of them ended up dying from the drug which was then mislabeled as an epidemic. During the AIDS situation in the 1980s Fauci blocked a simple, safe, and effective drug called Bactrim, just like Ivermectin today has been blocked. COVID19 is the flu re-branded. Hügo believes the capabilities of so-called biological weapons is greatly exaggerated and is greatly skeptical of bioweapons claims, including in Ukraine. The bioweapon is AZT and the COVID vaccine. He's interested in how the AIDS and COVID stories have been used for regime change and discusses the CIA-AIDS connection. As a civil engineer, he is skeptical the Social Credit Digital Passport system they are attempting to bring in through the backdoor as a Covid Pass will ultimately be workable.
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Website
Website https://hkrugertjie.substack.com
Twitter https://twitter.com/HgoKrger1
Odysee https://odysee.com/@hugokruger:5
Quillette https://quillette.com/author/joel-kotkin-and-hugo-kruger
About Hügo Krüger
Hügo Krüger is a civil and nuclear engineer. He served on the SRC at the University of Pretoria in 2011 and had the portfolio Multilingualism and Culture. He is a graduate from UP and ESTP in France. His interests include technology, human nature, politics and economics.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Website
Website https://hkrugertjie.substack.com
Twitter https://twitter.com/HgoKrger1
Odysee https://odysee.com/@hugokruger:5
Quillette https://quillette.com/author/joel-kotkin-and-hugo-kruger
About Hügo Krüger
Hügo Krüger is a civil and nuclear engineer. He served on the SRC at the University of Pretoria in 2011 and had the portfolio Multilingualism and Culture. He is a graduate from UP and ESTP in France. His interests include technology, human nature, politics and economics.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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