BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ritual Violence and Child Trafficking | 22nd AZK, Part 2 by Lois Sasek and 7 Expert Presentations
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
166 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 1 day ago

Lois Sasek, screenwriter of various major documentary films, gives victims, witnesses and experts a platform at the 22nd AZK to paint a comprehensive picture of the topic of ‘ritual violence and child trafficking’ in a condensed time frame.

Keywords
pedophiliasatanismideologymindcontrolsatanicritualabuseloissasekimportantvideosazk22
Chapters

Navigate directly to:

00:00:00:

Lois Sasek: Introduction

00:09:23:

Sandra Rasch: Survivor of Ritual Abuse

00:26:50:

Chantal Frei: Survivor of Ritual Abuse

00:44:29:

Dr. Marcel Polte: Lawyer and Alternative Practitioner

01:05:55:

Uwe Kranz: Former Chief of Police &amp; National expert with Europol

01:23:44:

Sabine McNeill: Computer scientist and mathematician

01:37:27:

Corinne Ioli: Affected mother

01:47:16:

Dr. Andrea Christidis: Psychologist, Reviewer

02:11:39:

Song: „In your arms“ (Stefanie Sasek)

Now watch the entire 22nd AZK!

Secret doctrine of high-degree Freemasons: «Satan is God.» | 22nd AZK, Part 1 by Ivo Sasek

www.kla.tv/39516

Elias Sasek - on Vetopedia (available 6th Dec. 2025)

www.kla.tv/22azk-elias

More about the presenters:

Sandra Rasch

www.raschheilen.de/sandra-rasch/

www.t.me/SandraRasch_Impulse

Chantal Frei

www.50voices.org/

www.chantalfrei.com/

www.t.me/chantalfrei

Dr. Marcel Polte

www.kla.tv/MarcelPolte

Uwe Kranz

www.weprotect.org

www.uwe-kranz.de

Sabine McNeill

www.sabinemcneill.wordpress.com

Corinne Ioli

www.kinder-zurueck-nach-hause.ch

www.MamaLoveCollection.com

Dr. Andrea Christidis

www.axionresist.com

www.kla.tv/AndreaChristidis

Revelatory documentations by Lois Sasek about ritual violence

www.kla.tv/Blutsekte

Information on further conferences:

www.anti-zensur.info/

Stream all songs from the 22nd AZK on Spotify

CLICK HERE

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy