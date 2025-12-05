Ritual Violence and Child Trafficking | 22nd AZK, Part 2 by Lois Sasek and 7 Expert Presentations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lois Sasek, screenwriter of various major documentary films, gives victims, witnesses and experts a platform at the 22nd AZK to paint a comprehensive picture of the topic of ‘ritual violence and child trafficking’ in a condensed time frame.
Navigate directly to:
00:00:00:
Lois Sasek: Introduction
00:09:23:
Sandra Rasch: Survivor of Ritual Abuse
00:26:50:
Chantal Frei: Survivor of Ritual Abuse
00:44:29:
Dr. Marcel Polte: Lawyer and Alternative Practitioner
01:05:55:
Uwe Kranz: Former Chief of Police & National expert with Europol
01:23:44:
Sabine McNeill: Computer scientist and mathematician
01:37:27:
Corinne Ioli: Affected mother
01:47:16:
Dr. Andrea Christidis: Psychologist, Reviewer
02:11:39:
Song: „In your arms“ (Stefanie Sasek)
Now watch the entire 22nd AZK!
More about the presenters:
Sandra Rasch
www.raschheilen.de/sandra-rasch/
www.t.me/SandraRasch_Impulse
Chantal Frei
www.50voices.org/
www.chantalfrei.com/
www.t.me/chantalfrei
Dr. Marcel Polte
www.kla.tv/MarcelPolte
Uwe Kranz
www.weprotect.org
www.uwe-kranz.de
Sabine McNeill
www.sabinemcneill.wordpress.com
Corinne Ioli
www.kinder-zurueck-nach-hause.ch
www.MamaLoveCollection.com
Dr. Andrea Christidis
www.axionresist.com
www.kla.tv/AndreaChristidis
