Russian forces continue to build on their successes along the southern flank of the Lyman axis. Troops are expanding the zone of control both southward toward Lyman and northward, nearing the Kharkiv region border. Intense clashes are also taking place near Hrekivka, west of Makiyivka — one of the last settlements in the Luhansk People’s Republic still under Ukrainian control.



🔻Details on the battle chronology in the area:



▪️The most significant gains have been achieved along the Novoie–Katerynivka–Novomykhailivka line. Katerynivka has been fully liberated, while fighting continues for control over Novoie and Novomykhailivka.



The enemy is attempting to send reinforcements using armored vehicles, but these are being destroyed by Russian UAV operators before reaching the settlements.



▪️Further south, Russian troops are advancing along both banks of the Zherebets River. Assault units have approached Myrne (Dzerzhynske) and pushed Ukrainian forces out of Yampolivka, initiating battles on the northern edge of Torske.



▪️On the central sector, fighting continues near Nadezhda. In February and March, the enemy launched several mechanized assaults on the village. Later in April, Ukrainian forces were pushed out, and the Russian flag was raised over the settlement.



📌In recent weeks, the front line has seen increased activity along the entire axis, including the northern flank near Lozova.



Russian troops are advancing steadily across several sectors of the front, creating another point of tension for Ukrainian command. Following the capture of key positions near Katerynivka, the pace of Russian advances continues to gain momentum.



Source @rybar





