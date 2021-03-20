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How Really FAKE is Biden? Really REALLY Fake.
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459 views • March 20, 2021
An in-depth look into Deep Fake mind control (your mind, that is) using the wonders of computer graphic imagery. Is Joe real? Or really not? This one will blow your mind. Especially the Michael Jackson clip - raised from the dead as a holographic performance. Are Biden and the Pope sometimes holograms also? Watch and see.
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