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International Weather Wars - 23 August 2021 - Texas, USA & UAE / Zimbabwe / India / Yahoo News MSM / Australia - Geo Engineering - Weather Modification
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184 views • August 24, 2021
Featuring : Texas, USA & UAE / Zimbabwe / India / Yahoo News MSM / Australia
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
Texas, USA & the UAE
https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/2021/08/15/new-uae-cloud-seeding-test-in-texas-shows-promising-results/
http://www.thenational.ae/uae/cop-22-told-of-uae-research-on-pulling-more-rain-from-clouds
http://gulfnews.com/news/uae/government/masdar-team-to-patent-rain-boosting-material-1.1970935
https://www.zawya.com/uae/en/story/Masdar_Institute_files_patent_for_innovative_cloud_seeding_material-WAM20170131121040994/
https://www.arabianbusiness.com/masdar-professor-files-us-patent-for-cloud-seeding-technology-663231.html
http://gulfnews.com/news/uae/weather/this-man-says-he-can-bring-rain-1.1994346
(USA plane/tech Comparison)
http://www.bowmanextra.com/2016/11/04/local-ballot-measure-draws-ire/
West Texas Weather Modification Association ( WTWMA )
http://wtwma.com/index.html
HAARP - Gakona - Open Day 2018
https://mk-mk.facebook.com/UAFHAARP/videos/2018-haarp-open-house-highlights/344971616239274/
Zimbabwe / IPCC / Arctic
https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/08/3-things-we-must-do-to-stabilise-the-planet/
http://www.bulawayo24.com/News/National/73659
https://bulawayo24.com/News/National/75058
https://m.facebook.com/zbcnews/posts/1402942219833104
India - HAL
https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/hal-tests-civil-aircraft-298285
USA
https://news.yahoo.com/silver-bullets-cloud-seeding-ease-111909785.html
Australia - Snowy Mountains
https://legislation.nsw.gov.au/view/whole/html/repealed/current/act-2012-073
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
Texas, USA & the UAE
https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/2021/08/15/new-uae-cloud-seeding-test-in-texas-shows-promising-results/
http://www.thenational.ae/uae/cop-22-told-of-uae-research-on-pulling-more-rain-from-clouds
http://gulfnews.com/news/uae/government/masdar-team-to-patent-rain-boosting-material-1.1970935
https://www.zawya.com/uae/en/story/Masdar_Institute_files_patent_for_innovative_cloud_seeding_material-WAM20170131121040994/
https://www.arabianbusiness.com/masdar-professor-files-us-patent-for-cloud-seeding-technology-663231.html
http://gulfnews.com/news/uae/weather/this-man-says-he-can-bring-rain-1.1994346
(USA plane/tech Comparison)
http://www.bowmanextra.com/2016/11/04/local-ballot-measure-draws-ire/
West Texas Weather Modification Association ( WTWMA )
http://wtwma.com/index.html
HAARP - Gakona - Open Day 2018
https://mk-mk.facebook.com/UAFHAARP/videos/2018-haarp-open-house-highlights/344971616239274/
Zimbabwe / IPCC / Arctic
https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/08/3-things-we-must-do-to-stabilise-the-planet/
http://www.bulawayo24.com/News/National/73659
https://bulawayo24.com/News/National/75058
https://m.facebook.com/zbcnews/posts/1402942219833104
India - HAL
https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/hal-tests-civil-aircraft-298285
USA
https://news.yahoo.com/silver-bullets-cloud-seeding-ease-111909785.html
Australia - Snowy Mountains
https://legislation.nsw.gov.au/view/whole/html/repealed/current/act-2012-073
Keywords
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