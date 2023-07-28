Create New Account
The High Calling in Christ
Heavenly Glory
When they come to Chip you will you pick up arms, or resist and trust the Lord? There is a time to live and a time to die, The Lord offers you the High Calling in Christ Jesus.   

Dietrich Bonhoeffer: Christian. Pacifist. Assassin?  

https://digitalcommons.whitworth.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1005&context=th314h

obama caremark of the beastrepentancemicrochiphigh calling

