The Spiritual Consequences of Self Censorship (Gods Children)

We need to repent from self-censoring if we find, this is what we are doing. It is not pleasing to God. Those fighting spiritually to maintain a personal relationship with God through Jesus will, and is suffering, there is no getting away from that. The devil hates opposition and when he is taking over the world he seeks to kill, steal and destroy all opposition. To speak the truth in Christ one must understand the consequences and expect it. Jesus said we be hated by all nations and he said we will suffer tribulation in this world. To examine ourselves and not realise how we suffer for our faith is to then recognise we are not trying to please God but are pleasing others before God including pleasing our selves.



Jesus knew what it took to please God while on earth in human flesh, his disciples also knew eventually what it took to inherit the kingdom of God. When Peter`s faith was sifted, he denied knowing Jesus then realised his error because Jesus had told him beforehand what would happen. We have biblical examples, good and bad of what occurs when the children of Israel were kept together and how many God could choose as a result of the rebellion and wanting to fit in and be like the world. The consequences of wanting to please the world mean Gods people are scattered across the world and the sifting process the devil uses only see few standing on the side of God and standing out from the crowd as the consequences are usually too much for people of the world and what we think of or is accepted as the Church.





I adlibbed in the video so not able to correct, I think one or two errors word, where I said faithful or unfaithful, which is why my preference is face to face or street preaching. I know why Moses said he didn't feel confident about talking, but God don't choose based on ability but faith, but we must be on the look out for the devil trying to cause us to be menpleasers.



Never try to remain relevant or stay in a position where your faith is under attack and you must compromise to please others or yourself.



In the spiritual warfare, we are in for our soul, it must be God first, not saving our lives or maintaining our financial status. He who seek to save his life will end up losing his soul. When the devil attacks faith in God, he causes people to gain the world so they are loved by many but proven an abomination to God.