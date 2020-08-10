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"Marx and Satan" - BLM and Antifa, subversion tactics * and Psalm 37
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46 views • August 10, 2020
Are you and your neighbors, friends and family informed about "Black Lives Matter" and Antifa and the foundation of Marxism and Satanism? We present a range of informative material, including excerpts from "Marx and Satan," by Richard Wurmbrand (author of "Tortured for Christ").
Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Links of interest:
"Marx and Satan"
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2020/08/marx-and-satan.html
"Marx and Satan" (free pdf)
https://anyflip.com/kebx/diwx/basic/
Black Lives Matter Deeply Aligned With Witchcraft
http://dean-w-arnold.com/articles-blogs/witches
KGB Defector Yuri Bezmenov reveals Russian Subversion Tactics - Full Interview by G. Edward Griffin (queued up to one very revealing segment on KGB subversion tactics)
https://youtu.be/zgmg2VFX058?t=4027
AG Barr: US facing new form of 'urban guerrilla warfare' driven by left's 'lust for power'
https://www.foxnews.com/media/bill-barr-urban-guerrilla-warfare-protests-black-lives-matter-democrats-power
‘Hail Satan!’ Antifa Transsexuals Stage Satanic Ritual in Downtown Portland to Protest Patriot Prayer
https://hnewswire.com/hail-satan-antifa-transsexuals-stage-satanic-ritual-in-downtown-portland-to-protest-patriot-prayer/
Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Links of interest:
"Marx and Satan"
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2020/08/marx-and-satan.html
"Marx and Satan" (free pdf)
https://anyflip.com/kebx/diwx/basic/
Black Lives Matter Deeply Aligned With Witchcraft
http://dean-w-arnold.com/articles-blogs/witches
KGB Defector Yuri Bezmenov reveals Russian Subversion Tactics - Full Interview by G. Edward Griffin (queued up to one very revealing segment on KGB subversion tactics)
https://youtu.be/zgmg2VFX058?t=4027
AG Barr: US facing new form of 'urban guerrilla warfare' driven by left's 'lust for power'
https://www.foxnews.com/media/bill-barr-urban-guerrilla-warfare-protests-black-lives-matter-democrats-power
‘Hail Satan!’ Antifa Transsexuals Stage Satanic Ritual in Downtown Portland to Protest Patriot Prayer
https://hnewswire.com/hail-satan-antifa-transsexuals-stage-satanic-ritual-in-downtown-portland-to-protest-patriot-prayer/
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