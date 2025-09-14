Nebraska Cornhuskers Crush Houston Christian in Glorified Scrimmage, Set Sights on Michigan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nebraska’s decisive victory over Houston Christian showcased their depth and offensive prowess, serving as a strategic tune-up for a pivotal Big Ten contest. The game highlighted key players and coaching decisions, setting the stage for a high-stakes matchup that will test both teams’ leadership and resilience.
View the full article and box score at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://open.substack.com/pub/nebraskajournalherald/p/nebraska-cornhuskers-crush-houston?r=4sh66m&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true
#NebraskaFootball #HoustonChristian #BigTen #MichiganMatchup #HuskersWin