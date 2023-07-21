Create New Account
AA_IB_281_Country_v_City_Mouse
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
Published a day ago

Tonight I will delve into the Jason Aldean controversy and the latest attention diversion techniques.  We will also talk the big picture of this culture clash that is being stoked in America today.

