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Sean Spicer responds to Democrats who want to cancel Newsmax
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30 views • February 24, 2021
After a letter was sent to cable operators by two House Democrats, and a hearing looms about their intentions to continue carrying certain news networks, Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith react to the evident 'attack on free speech and difference of opinion.' - via Spicer & Co., weekdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax TV
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