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The Chinese Communist Party has blackmailed the Democrats
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61 views • October 18, 2020
Discussing current events - The Chinese Communist Party has blackmailed the Democrats
Rudy Giuliani Sits Down With The Daily Caller
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gy7iC9U-14U&;feature=emb_title
MEGA UPDATES! BIDEN LINKED TO CCP!
https://robinwestenra.blogspot.com/2020/10/chinese-whistleblower-3-hard-drives.html
Exclusive — ‘This is China, Inc.’: Emails Reveal Hunter Biden’s Associates Helped Communist-Aligned Chinese Elites Secure White House Meetings
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/16/exclusive-this-is-china-inc-emails-reveal-hunter-bidens-associates-helped-communist-aligned-chinese-elites-secure-white-house-meetings/
BREAKING: Email Sent to Computer Shop Owner John Paul Mac Isaac from Hunter Biden’s Attorney Is Released!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-email-sent-computer-shop-owner-john-paul-mac-isaac-hunter-bidens-attorney-released/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bXgULtz6cI&;feature=emb_title
Rudy Giuliani Sits Down With The Daily Caller
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gy7iC9U-14U&;feature=emb_title
MEGA UPDATES! BIDEN LINKED TO CCP!
https://robinwestenra.blogspot.com/2020/10/chinese-whistleblower-3-hard-drives.html
Exclusive — ‘This is China, Inc.’: Emails Reveal Hunter Biden’s Associates Helped Communist-Aligned Chinese Elites Secure White House Meetings
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/16/exclusive-this-is-china-inc-emails-reveal-hunter-bidens-associates-helped-communist-aligned-chinese-elites-secure-white-house-meetings/
BREAKING: Email Sent to Computer Shop Owner John Paul Mac Isaac from Hunter Biden’s Attorney Is Released!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-email-sent-computer-shop-owner-john-paul-mac-isaac-hunter-bidens-attorney-released/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bXgULtz6cI&;feature=emb_title
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