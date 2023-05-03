Cosmonauts Prokopyev and Petelin Working in Open Space Today Outside the International Space Station

Cosmonauts Prokopyev and Petelin working in open space

Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin went into outer space in near-Earth orbit to transfer the airlock from the Rassvet research module and dock it to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. For this, astronauts use the ERA (European Robotic Arm) manipulator.

According to Roscosmos, the planned duration of work outside the International Space Station is 6 hours and 22 minutes. While working in orbit, Prokopiev uses the Orlan-MKS No. 5 spacesuit with red stripes, Petelin - Orlan-MKS No. 4 with blue stripes.