COVID Vaccines “Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction” says Wyoming Medical Doctor and Manager for Wyoming’s State Public Health Department

2 Dec 2020



Dr. Igor Shepherd is a medical doctor/manager for Wyoming’s State Public Health Department/Preparedness Unit, and is on the Covid response team.



Dr. Shepherd was born and raised in the Soviet Union, and became a Military Doctor in St. Petersburg, Russia, and studied under the Strategic Rocket Force.



He is an expert today on bio-weapons, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives,(CBRNE) and Pandemic preparedness.



His view is that these vaccines are very similar technology to the bio-weapon RND used to develop viral weapons. He fully understands that the plan of depopulation and mandatory vaccinations will be at our doorstep very soon, and is shocked that the American people are so passive concerning this enemy takeover.



Dr. Shepherd received a call from the Wyoming State Deputy Director of Public Health concerning the video from his latest talk in Colorado that is shown above.



He has now been put on administrative leave, and a third party is doing an investigation on this matter. He believes that the Wyoming governor must have viewed his speech, thus starting the process to remove him from his position for telling the truth.



He has stated that he could no longer remain silent in the face of this treasonous takeover of this nation. He is at peace with this, and regardless what happens, will continue his life and will tell the truth about this virus fraud.



This is just another attempt by the state to silence any willing to tell the truth, and expose this virus fraud for what it really is; the planned takeover of humanity.