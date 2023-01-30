The CCP purposefully packaged PAG, Sequoia, Cambridge Capital, China Media Capital into a variety of investment portfolios to infiltrate and cannibalize the American founding foundation bit by bit

https://gettr.com/post/p26oam7ad7f
2023.01.29 The CCP purposefully packaged PAG, Sequoia, Cambridge Capital, China Media Capital, and more into a variety of investment portfolios to infiltrate and cannibalize the American founding foundation bit by bit.
中共有计划的把PAG、红杉、康桥资本、华人媒体投资文化基金等这些东西，包装成琳琅满目的各种投资产品，把美国的国本一点一点的侵蚀，渗透。
