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In 2022 Everyone's Eating Soylent Green
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128 views • November 18, 2021
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Soylent Green Commentary by: In Plain Sight - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4PkHyubDgUqF1vwxoz705g
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Ordo Ab Cho is the Latin phrase for “Order Out of Chaos”.
Professor Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a Freemason and a political and social scientist at the University of Berlin (1817-1831), maintained that man could shape history and achieve ultimate peace only through repetitive episodes of controlled conflict between opposing forces. Hegel advocated the idea that men must create, manipulate and manage that conflict in order to create a pre-determined outcome – the controlled change, the synthesis.
I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. The Much Appreciated donations are few but cover my needs included website bills. There is no sick or vacation pay. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him
For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/
SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos.
.......................................
Soylent Green Commentary by: In Plain Sight - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4PkHyubDgUqF1vwxoz705g
.......................................
Ordo Ab Cho is the Latin phrase for “Order Out of Chaos”.
Professor Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a Freemason and a political and social scientist at the University of Berlin (1817-1831), maintained that man could shape history and achieve ultimate peace only through repetitive episodes of controlled conflict between opposing forces. Hegel advocated the idea that men must create, manipulate and manage that conflict in order to create a pre-determined outcome – the controlled change, the synthesis.
I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. The Much Appreciated donations are few but cover my needs included website bills. There is no sick or vacation pay. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him
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