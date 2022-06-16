FED ANNOUNCES DEATH OF AMERICA! - Hyperinflation Is Coming! - This Is The FINAL NAIL In The Coffin!

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the final nail in the coffin of the US economy as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates 75 basis points and Jerome Powell does a speech where he openly considers further interest rate hikes soon as inflation skyrockets and recession looms.

People are claiming Powell is pulling a Paul Volker. But Volker raised interest rates around 300 basis points. The truth is, The Federal Reserve has no intention to save the economy. In fact, after all this printing, quite the opposite.

This is now a complete controlled collapse of the economy to bring in the Great Reset global currency agenda and push us into a deep, dark technocracy worldwide.

Once the US dollar loses reserve status, hyperinflation will hit. It won't be pretty.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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