Silence From News Outlets After Jan 6 Witness' Statement Proven False

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Tucker: “By the time the Secret Service agents, who were on the scene, denied the story to NBC News and other news outlets, nobody cared. They weren't even pretending that it was true. The initial story was the point. The shock value was the point. Not the factual basis of it.”