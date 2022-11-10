Create New Account
UKRAINE - THIS IS WHAT THE USA - UK - EU -AUSTRALIA - CANADA - N-ZEALAND ARE SUPPORTING AND ASK YOU TO SUPPORT WITH TAX $$$$,s - A NAZI WORLD ORDER
196 views
channel image
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published 19 days ago |

THEY ALL SUPPORT THE NAZI,s THERE ALL IN IT TOGETHER! ONLY THE PEOPLES OF THESE LANDS DONT! SUPPORT THERE GOVERNMENTS OR THERE VALUES - THIS IS WORLDWIDE - THEY SAY ONE THING AND DO THE POLAR OPPOSITE!

ARE YOU SEEING WITH REAL EYES?

Keywords
lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law

