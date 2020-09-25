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They Must See The Truth
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24 views • September 25, 2020
If you told the public yesterday what would be happening in our country today, they never would have believed it. Americans have been so brainwashed by the main stream media, they refuse to believe such things could happen in this country. And so it is allowed to unfold before them so they can see the truth with their own eyes, and the evidence can be gathered to prosecute the criminals involved...
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