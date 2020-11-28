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Democrats Announce Permanent Martial Law / End of The United States
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60 views • November 28, 2020
Nov 25, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Within 12 months, over 100 million people will be dead from starvation. The Third World is purposely being collapsed by the globalists in order to establish UN control in Western Civilization.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fbec3b8c77bbc4fc3cd15a8
The Alex Jones Show
Within 12 months, over 100 million people will be dead from starvation. The Third World is purposely being collapsed by the globalists in order to establish UN control in Western Civilization.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fbec3b8c77bbc4fc3cd15a8
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